Two die in motorcycles collision on Jalgaon Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, two persons died after the two motorcycles running in opposite directions collided with each other near Kerhala Phata on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon Road on Monday at 11 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Vithal Gajanan Jadhav (62, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and Jai Sainath Gaikwad (18, Chauka).

It is learnt that Jadhav left Sillod for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on his motorcycle (MH 20 EA 4069) on Monday night, while Gaikwad was coming on his motorcycle (MH 20 ES 7075) towards Sillod. These two motorcycles collided with each other on the single road stretched between Chinchkheda and Kerhala Phata. The impact of the collision was so severe that the riders of both motorcycles sustained grave injuries. The villagers rushed them to a sub-district hospital in Sillod. After primary treatment, the victims were shifted to the district hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, the doctors declared them dead on examination.

Jadhav retired as ‘Vanpal’ from Ajanta Forest Range a couple of years ago. The last rites on him were performed in the city’s Satara locality on Tuesday morning. He leaves behind a family comprising a wife, one son and one daughter. The last rites on Gaikwad were performed at Chauka.

Meanwhile, Wadod Bazar police station has registered the case and further investigation is on by police naik Fakirchand Jarwal.