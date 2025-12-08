Two flights grounded again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

IndiGo’s night Mumbai–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Mumbai flight has been cancelled until 13 December. Similarly, the Bengaluru–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Bengaluru flight will remain cancelled for three days. On Monday, the night Mumbai flight was cancelled at the last minute, forcing passengers to travel to and from Mumbai by road.

IndiGo operates flights to Bengaluru three days a week Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. These flights have been cancelled on 9, 11 and 13 December. Bookings for the night Mumbai–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Mumbai flight have been stopped until 13 December, and bookings are available only from 14 December, indicating that the flight will remain cancelled until then.

However, airport sources confirmed that the Mumbai morning flight and the Delhi flight operated on schedule on Monday.