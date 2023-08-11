Two held for stealing electricity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case has been registered against two people in Cidco police station on Thursday for stealing electricity. The accused, Sukhwinder Singh Karam Singh Sardar and Ayyub Imam Shaikh, were found to have illegally connected the electricity supply at a place where electricity supply was permanently disconnected for arrears.

The accused stole 2143 units of electricity and caused a financial loss of Rs 37889 to MSEDCL. They have been booked under Section 135 and 138 of the Indian Electricity Act. On the complaint of assistant engineer Jitendra Malusare, a case was registered against both the accused in the Cidco police station.