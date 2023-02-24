Two hostels will be started in 36 districts

-Tab distribution will be done in next 15 days

Aurangabad: The Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department will start 72 hostels, two in each of the 36 districts of the State, said cooperation and OBC welfare minister Atul Save in a press conference on Thursday.

Save said, important decisions are being taken through the department for OBC and Bahujans. The limit of educational scholarship for going abroad has been increased from 50 to 100 students. Admission is limited to 20 boys and 20 girls for professional pilot training. A training institute for air hostesses is being considered at Nagpur.

The State government has increased funds for the bahujan welfare department. The student capacity has been increased from 400 to 600 for the competitive examination. Students will get benefits in the training centre in Pune. Out of 1,238 students 200 will get admission to PhD.

He claimed that the government has provided funds of around Rs 1,500 crores for all the activities. On this occasion, State general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, city district president Shirish Boralkar, former corporator Pramod Rathod and others were present.

Tab allotment in 15 days

Allegations are being made that the distribution of tabs to students appearing for competitive exams is being held back for my birthday. But these allegations are false. Tab allocation has some technical difficulties. Save claimed that the process will be completed in fifteen days.