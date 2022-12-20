Two including hubby booked for murdering wife

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: Rural police today have booked a husband and a mother-in-law on the charge of brutally murdering a married woman in Shiur on Monday.

The body of the deceased Maya Dadasaheb Aglawe (25) was found dumped in a septic tank in the backyard of the house. Acting upon the complaint made by the deceased’s mother the police initiated the action.

It may be noted that the deceased Maya along with her husband Dadasaheb and two children (one daughter of 7 years and one son of five years old) was staying in the Varcha Pada area in Shiur. On Monday at 11 am, Maya spoke to her mother Vithabai Karale on the phone and told her that she is going to attend a self-help group (SHG) meeting. However, at 1.30 pm, Dadasaheb called his mother-in-law and told her that Maya has left home without informing anybody.

Vithabai raised suspicion and she along with her son Datta reached Shiur and started to hunt for Maya. After some time, she found her body dumped in the septic tank on the backside of the house. Vithabai lodged a complaint stating that Maya’s husband and her mother-in-law Radhabai were harassing and torturing her daughter for want of Rs 1 lakh to construct the house. Hence the police booked the duo on the charge of murder. Further investigation is going on under the guidance of assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Mahek Swami by assistant police inspector Sandeep Patil.