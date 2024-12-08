Two minor girls abducted in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two incidents of minor girls being abducted have come to light from the Harsul and Pundliknagar areas.

In the first case, according to a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, a 16-year-old girl was abducted from Ganeshnagar in Pundliknagar around noon on Saturday.

In the second incident, the girl’s parents reported that their 16-year-old daughter left their Surewadi home with her school bag and did not return. After a thorough search, they could not find her, and they suspect someone may have abducted her. The police have registered cases at Pundliknagar and Harsul stations, and investigations are underway.