Two minor girls go missing from Waluj; kidnapping suspected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two 16-year-old girls went missing in separate incidents reported on July 9 under MIDC Waluj police station limits. Based on complaints, police have registered kidnapping cases against unidentified persons and launched a search.

In the first case, a girl from the industrial area near Waluj was reported missing around 6 pm. Her father informed her mother that she was not home. Despite searching the neighbourhood, relatives’ houses, and transport stations, the family could not trace her. The complainant suspects she was lured and abducted. In the second incident, a girl from Vadgaon Kolhati left home upset around 4 pm and never returned. Her family searched nearby areas and relatives' homes but found no clue. They too suspect abduction by an unknown person. Police are investigating both cases.

