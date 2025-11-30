Two nephews sexually assault aunt; husband also accused

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 30-year-old woman from Deolai has accused her husband and his two nephews of repeatedly sexually assaulting her between July 2024 and May 2025. On her daughter’s birthday, her husband gave her alcohol and had sexual relations with her. The two nephews allegedly assaulted her the same day, with one recording a video and using it to blackmail her for further sexual acts.

Following her complaint, a case was initially registered in Navi Mumbai and later transferred to Chikalthana police on Saturday. Assistant police inspector Samadhan Pawar is leading the investigation. Chikalthana police also revealed that the woman had forced sexual relations with a minor nephew. After the husband learned about it, the abuse came to light. Based on the minor’s complaint, a POCSO case was filed against the aunt in September. Subsequently, her complaint against the husband and the two nephews was registered at Chikalthana police station for further investigation.