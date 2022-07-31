Two PSBA students selected for Asian Gymnastics Championship

Aurangabad, July 30: Students of Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar (PSBA) English School, Aurangabad Adwait Vaze (Std. X) and Anurag Deshmukh (Std. IX) have been selected for representing India in Asian Gymnastics Championship to be held in Pattaya, Thailand from September 3 to 5. They won the gold medal in the 16th National Aerobic Gymnastics Competition held at Chandigarh on July 24. They will be a part of Gymnastics team of India for Asian Gymnastic Championship. Earlier both of them have won the gold medal in the State-Level competitions. School president Dr Sanjivani Bhosekar, administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar, principal Padma Jawlekar, vice-principal Severine Lewis, Archana Kurundkar and school staff congratulated the students.