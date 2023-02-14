Two wheeler rally on Sevalal Maharaj jayanti

Aurangabad: A two wheeler rally has been organised by the Banjara Nari Shakti on the jayanti of Sant Sevalal Maharaj on February 15. The rally will be flagged off by deputy commissioner of police Aparna Gite in the presence of PI Rajashree Adhe and Bhakti Rathod from Kranti Chowk at 10 am.

The rally will proceed from Kranti Chowk in front of the High Court via Sant Sevalal Maharaj Chowk and Vasantrao Naik Chowk and conclude at Sant Sevalal Maharaj Temple (Mukundwadi). Organisers Puja Rathod, Prema Chavan and others have appealed to the women from the Banjara community to participate in the rally.