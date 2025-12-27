Two-wheeler robbers strike again in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City witnessed a spate of two-wheeler robberies on 25 December, with three mobiles snatched within just three hours, creating panic among residents. The incidents occurred in Jawaharnagar, Usmanpura, and Jinsi.

Vijay Pawar (28, Garkheda) was walking through Sutgirni Chowk around 5.30 pm, talking on his mobile, when two men on a motorcycle grabbed it. About an hour later, similar suspects struck at Osmanpura’s Utsav Chowk, snatching another mobile. Aniruddha Khati (18, Vikasnagar) was walking to his study room with his mother on a call when a motorcyclist snatched his phone. He lodged a complaint with Usmanpura police on 26 December. Shortly after, near a hospital in Jinsi, Dr Dhruvaj Patil (24, Venkateshnagar) had his mobile snatched while on a call. Jinsi police have registered a case.

-----------

Robbery at Harsul T-Point

Commuters at bus stops continue to face threats from thieves. On 12 December, Varsha Patil (Pisadevi) was waiting with two girls at Harsul T-Point when a thief snatched a mangalsutra weighing 110 mni and 13 grams as they boarded the bus. Harsul police registered a case on 26 December.