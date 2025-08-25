Two wheels of Mumbai-bound bus come off near Pravara Sangam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major mishap was narrowly avoided when two wheels of a Mumbai-bound Humsafar Travels bus (MH-20-GW-4786) detached while in motion near Pravara Sangam around 1 am on Sunday.

Thanks to the driver’s alertness, the bus carrying over 25 passengers was brought to a safe halt, preventing a tragedy. The bus tilted dangerously, scraping the road before stopping. Panic-stricken passengers alighted only to discover both wheels on the left side had come off completely. Angered passengers alleged gross negligence, though the driver claimed the screws had loosened.

Bus or wheels what will arrive first?

The driver informed the company and assured passengers that they would be shifted to another bus. But instead, the company kept delaying, saying new wheels were being sent. Even by 5 am, no replacement bus had arrived. Frustrated, passengers called their families, and some returned home in other vehicles. On Monday, when passengers tried to contact the company, they received no response, nor was their money refunded. When Lokmat Times tried to reach the company’s manager, they too did not respond.

Dodging responsibility is shocking

“This isn’t about ticket money. A bus carrying 25–30 passengers losing its wheels is a serious safety issue. Yet, the company has taken no responsibility and even avoided calls,”

— Harish Jakhete, passenger’s father