"Two years of work, fifteen years of sleep?" Raju Shinde taunts MLA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Uddhav Sena candidate for Aurangabad West Assembly, Raju Shinde, criticized the sitting MLA for focusing on development work only in the last two years. Shinde asked why the MLA had not carried out any development in the previous fifteen years, questioning, "Did they sleep for the last fifteen years?"

Shinde interacted with citizens in the Satara and Deolai areas as part of his election campaign on Monday. He pointed out that both areas are recorded in the land records (7/12) and raised concerns about homes built with proper gram panchayat permissions, which the Municipal Corporation now deems unauthorized. Shinde accused the corporation of pressuring residents to regularize their properties under encroachment laws. He also dismissed the sitting MLA's claim of waiving 50% of encroachment fees as empty rhetoric.

Raju Shinde criticized the incumbent MLA for neglecting development in the constituency for fifteen years and only focusing on work in the last two years. He claimed that no previous lawmakers had raised key issues in the Legislative Assembly. Shinde also alleged that the MLA failed to secure a 400-crore fund for the Satara Khandoba temple and took a percentage from temple funds. He pointed out the lack of basic infrastructure while the MLA claims to be a "super achiever." Shinde urged voters to cast their ballots on November 20. Ganesh Lokhande, the sub-city chief, supported Shinde’s campaign by holding rallies in the Bhavsinghpura, Padegav and Mitmita colonies.