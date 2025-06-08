Two young girls found near mosque opposite Railway Station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two girls, aged approximately two and three years, were found abandoned near the mosque opposite the railway station late Sunday night. Social worker Amjad Shaikh discovered them around midnight on June 8. Following this, the Vedantnagar Police registered a case against unidentified persons.

Police conducted an inquiry in the area but could not trace the children’s parents or relatives. As per the Child Welfare Committee’s directive, the girls have been admitted to Sakar Shishugruh, a shelter home in Jyotinagar. Dnyaneshwar Dongre, representing Sakar, stated that anyone claiming guardianship must establish their relationship within 30 days by contacting the Sakar organization at 9673101760 or the Child Welfare Committee/Childline at 1098. If no claims are made, the girls will be legally rehabilitated and put up for adoption through due process.