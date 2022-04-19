Two youths commit suicide

Aurangabad, April 16:

Two youths from the city committed suicide by hanging on Saturday. The reason behind their suicide is unknown.

According to police, Sunil Ramchandra Javle (22, Jaisinghpura) committed suicide by hanging himself to a hook in the ceiling on Saturday morning. His family members noticed the incident and admitted him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). But the doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Begumpur police station. In another incident, Ajay Santosh Gawai (24, Ambedkarnagar) committed suicide at his home on Friday midnight. Ajay had a catering business. His wife who had gone to her parents noticed the incident after returning home. Ajay was taken to the GMCH where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Cidco police station.