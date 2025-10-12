Two youths die as hyva rams pickup in Sillod

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two youths died on the spot and another was seriously injured after a speeding Hyva truck crashed head-on into a pickup near Pipri Phata on the Sillod–Bhokardan road, Sillod late Saturday night. The accident occurred around 11 pm.

The deceased were identified as Vivek Jethe (28, Takli, Sillod), and Yogesh Sonawane (28, Jalgaon Sapkal, Bhokardan). Pawan Gaikwad (27, Sarati, Phulambri), sustained severe injuries. He was treated at Sillod Sub-District Hospital and later shifted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further care. Police said the trio was traveling from Sillod to Bhokardan in a pickup (MH-20-EL-5359) to buy goods when a Hyva (MH-17-BY-0004) coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle head-on at high speed. The impact crushed the pickup, trapping Vivek and Yogesh inside. The Hyva driver fled immediately, but eyewitnesses alerted police, who chased and caught him near Sillod city. The vehicle was seized and taken to Sillod Rural Police Station.

-------

Swift police and villager response

Assistant police inspector Ravindra Thakre, along with his team, and villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the victims from the mangled pickup. They were taken by ambulance to the Sillod hospital, where doctors declared two dead and referred the injured to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Hospital. Police have registered a case against the Hyva driver and initiated further investigation.