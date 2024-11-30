UBT faction struggles in Marathwada: Micro-planning gaps to blame

Raj Patil

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The UBT-Shiv Sena faction secured only two seats in Marathwada, with nine close runner-ups falling short, reportedly due to gaps in micro-planning.

In the Marathwada assembly elections, only two UBT (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidates emerged victorious. The UBT largely focused on broader issues instead of micro-planning, as highlighted by analysts. Key reasons for the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction's underperformance in most constituencies include a lack of micro-planning, internal party divisions, and other factors.

In the Marathwada region, UBT's Rahul Patil clinched victory in the Parbhani constituency, defeating SHS-ES candidate Anand Sheshrao Bhansore with a margin of 34,216 votes. Kailas Balasaheb Ghadge from UBT also won in the Osmanabad constituency with a margin of 36,566 votes, defeating SHS-ES candidate Ajit Bappasaheb Pingle.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, despite having a strong organizational structure, said MLC Danve, the UBT faction failed to secure any victories. Many of the runner-up candidates in the Aurangabad constituency, though strong contenders, unfortunately did not win.

Microplanning missed

"The UBT faction fell short in microplanning, which played a key role in the BJP and all others (rebels) clinching victory. The Mahayuti effectively leveraged schemes like 'Ladki Behna,' gaining an edge in voter connect. Most UBT runner-up candidates lost by narrow margins, highlighting the critical importance of last-mile strategy. While the party's presence remains strong, it needs to focus on grassroots mobilization and microplanning to counter the BJP’s well-oiled election machinery." ----------------------(Syed Rizwanullah) Political analyst.

Money Power and Trust

"The recent state assembly elections saw massive use of money power, especially in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Despite Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's leadership creating a favourable environment, reports suggest Rs 70 to 80 crore was distributed in some constituencies. The Mahayuti's victory in the district and state heavily relied on financial influence.During the assembly elections, I travelled extensively across Marathwada as a leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction). The immense affection and trust shown by the people in our party and Uddhav Saheb’s leadership deeply moved me. This faith inspires us to work even harder for the people. Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology has shaped constituencies, and we are committed to taking his thoughts to every household. We will also focus on nurturing a new generation of young leaders to strengthen the party’s future," said Ambadas Danve (Leader of Opposition to the Legislative Council).