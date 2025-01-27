UBT protests fare Hike

Lokmat News NetworkChhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The bustling central bus station turned into a protest ground on Monday as UBT workers staged a ‘Chakka Jam’ against the recent hike in State Transport (ST) bus fares. The protest, which began at 11 am, called for the immediate rollback of the decision, accusing the government of burdening common citizens.

The agitation, led by Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, saw protesters blocking the main exit gate, disrupting the movement of buses. To minimize inconvenience to passengers, buses were rerouted through the entrance gate. "This fare hike is nothing but an exploitation of ordinary people," said Danve, criticizing the state government for increasing fares despite claims that the ST Corporation had recently turned a profit. He further alleged that even the transport minister was unaware of the decision, calling it a clear sign of mismanagement. Protesters, some climbing atop buses, chanted slogans such as “Cancel the fare hike!” and “Down with the Transport Minister!” The hour-long demonstration culminated in the detention of Danve and several workers by the police. However, they were released shortly after. Prominent figures present included state organizer Chetan Kamble, city chief Raju Vaidya, former mayor Sudam Sonawane, Santosh Jejurkar, Lakshminarayan Bakharia, Ashok Shinde, Kishor Kachhwaha, Arvind Dhivar, and Raju Ingle. The protest ended without major disruptions to passenger services, but the message was loud and clear: the fare hike has struck a nerve among the public, and Uddhav Sena is determined to keep the pressure on the government.

-----------------------------------(BOX)---------------------------------

Photo Caption:

UBT workers staged a ‘Chakka Jam’ protest at the central bus station against the fare hike. Some workers climbed onto a bus and raised slogans.