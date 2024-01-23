UBT-Sena pays homage to Balasaheb Thackeray

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Shiv Sena paid homage at Balasaheb Thackeray memorial nea Government Dairy on Tuesday as part of his birth anniversary celebration. The members also raised slogans.

Deputy district Santosh Jejurkar, district organiser of Women’s Wing Sunita Aaulwar, deputy city chief Santosh Khendke, Digwijay Sherkhane, Deepak Sambherao others were present.

Meanwhile, Suresh Walle and Kishore Shinde performed pooja of Thackeray’s portrait by office-bearers of the Begumpura-Pahadsinghpura branch at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Chowk on the occasion. Vinayak Pande, Hira Salampure, Suresh Pawar and others were present.