UBT Sena protest against attack on Army personnel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of UBT Shiv Sena demonstrated at Kranti Chowk at 4 pm on Wednesday in protest against the terrorists' attack on Army personnel at Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. Homage was paid to martyred Jawans by observing silence.

The party members staged ‘Rasta Roko’ to protest the Central Government’s policy to stop terrorists attack.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, UBT divisional secretary Ashok Patwardhan, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Vijayrao Salve, Raju Vaidya, Prabhakar Mate, Babasaheb Dange, Hira Salamapure, Santosh Jejurkar, Santosh Khendke, Nitin Ghogre, Vijay Waghmare, Shiva Lungare and others were present.

Ambadas Danve said “The central government has completely failed to prevent terrorist attacks in the last 10 years. Terrorists are taking the lives of many brave soldiers of the Indian Army every day in Jammu and Kashmir. Citizens of the country only have to pay their respects to them and despite the removal of Article 370, there has been no reduction in terrorist attacks.”