Uday Samant suggests MLC Danve to come on right track

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shinde Sena’s Deputy Leader and Industries Minister Uday Samant said, “ The Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, is a close friend of mine. However, he should not assume that he will always remain the Leader of the Opposition in the future. He works very well, but I suggests he should adopt the right path and come on the right track.”

Samant arrived in the city to meet Manoj Jarange. Hence spoke to media persons at the Chikalthana Airport. Commenting on the criticism made by Ambadas Danve regarding school uniforms, the minister said, “ Danve should discuss the uniform issue in the Assembly session rather than at a press conference. I do not know, whether he wants to raise this issue outside or in the House. He should bring this issue up in the Legislative Council, and the School Education Minister will give an adequate answer to it.

Dreams of Power Shift

The atmosphere which was created during the Lok Sabha elections will not persist for the Assembly elections. You know better than I do, how the Lok Sabha atmosphere was created. Two religious issues were brought to the forefront. Some tried to garner votes by creating misunderstandings among Muslim brothers-sisters and also spreading rumour that the Constitution would be changed. We failed to dispel these misconceptions. Some people are dreaming of a power shift in Maharashtra, stressed Samant.