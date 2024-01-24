Udayan Shalini fellowship entrance exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad chapter of Udayan Shalini Fellowship ( USF) held their Need Ambition Talent (NAT) exam at VN Patil Law college on January 22.

A total of 460 girls from diverse schools in Aurangabad, Gangapur, and Lasur participated, facing a Delhi standards aligned exam – a prerequisite for Udayan Shailini Fellowship membership.

The exam, monitored by the USF Aurangabad team, saw the active involvement of 40 mentors and 45 senior Shalinis and alumni, ensuring its smooth execution. Post-results interviews with parents of successful candidates are scheduled for early April at the USF office, followed by home visits later in the month to finalize the list of girls joining the USF Aurangabad chapter. USF is looking forward to bringing a difference in the lives of these girls with education.