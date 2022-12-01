UDAYAN Shalini Fellowship holders participate in Diyvang Shakti Run

Aurangabad: Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF) holders participated in Navjeevan Society’s Divyang Shakti Run held on November 27.

A total of 32 Shalinis along with 3 mentors and 1 USF staff volunteered to run for the cause.

Shalinis escorted and motivated a few visually impaired girls to complete the run. A Zumba warm-up session of 10 minutes gave an energy boost to all the participants. The cheering support team encouraged the participants to complete the run. It was a three km run and walk. Indeed an enriching experience for all present at the ground and indeed a run for the cause.