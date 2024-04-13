Udayan Shalini Fellowship plants trees with CARPE

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Udayan Shalini Fellowship participated in social work with CARPE Ecosattva team. Tree plantation event was organised by CARPE at the Kham River Eco Park, where 1000 trees were planted. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jogdand motivated the Shalinis by sharing insights into Dr B R Ambedkar’s life journey and his significant contributions to the nation. Shalinis performed a song dedicated to Dr Ambedkar. Grindmaster Machines Milind Kelkar was also present. USF participates in social activities like tree plantation, distribution of food or helping in old age homes.