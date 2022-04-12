UDD orders AMC to prepare rough draft of prabhags

Aurangabad, April 12:

The state’s Urban Development Department (UDD) has alerted the municipal corporations, whose term has been ended, to prepare a rough draft of prabhags, on Monday. However, the order does not mentions the deadline for submission of the rough draft.

Four months ago, the AMC’s election branch has submitted the details on prabhags which were formed after delimiting the 115 wards to the State Election Commission (SEC). Later on, the state government passed two new acts. Accordingly, the rights to delimit wards and form new prabhags and finalising the strength of corporators accordingly has been kept with itself.

Accordingly, the UDD has re-started the election process. It may be noted that the elections are due to be held in 22 municipal corporations of the state. The elections in AMC was expected to be held in April 2020.

The UDD in its letter to the AMC administrator (on Monday) has ordered to prepare rough draft of prabhags on the bais of last census and delimit their boundaries. He has been asked to start the process immediately.