Uddhav faction accused of sidelining loyalists

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena has been accused of selling assembly tickets in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The nominations have been given to those, who had come from BJP, by taking money, accused the spokesperson for the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Shirsat.

While addressing the newsmen in the city, on Saturday, Shirsat criticised the Uddhav faction saying that there is a shortage of candidates within their party, which forces them to import candidates from other parties. Ironically, the loyal party members are being sidelined, he lamented. "The principle of the Uddhav faction is to give tickets to those who had come from other parties and are willing to pay money," he claimed.

Shirsat also mentioned that there are reserved seats for those who have joined the Uddhav faction from other parties. He asserted that while newcomers may be considered loyal, those leaving their party are often seen as traitors. The definition of loyalist has been changed for them. "Out of six candidates in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, five are from outside," he pointed out.

Who is involved in dealing?

When asked who was responsible for the ticket dealings, Shirsat responded saying that many are ready for such transactions. The local leaders' cooperation is crucial in giving tickets to new candidates and no ticket deal happens without a transaction, said Shirsat.