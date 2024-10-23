Uddhav Sena announces 5 candidates in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena on Wednesday announced a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The names of candidates from five Constituencies of the district have also figured in it.

They are sitting MLA Udaysingh Rajput (Kannad), Raju Shinde ( West), Kishanchand Tanwani (Central), Dr Dinesh Pardeshi (Vaijapur) and Suresh Bankar (Sillod).

The Shinde Sena has announced a candidate for Paithan, but, Uddhav Sena has yet to declare their candidate for that constituency. On the other hand, Uddhav Sena has announced a candidate in Kannad, while the Shinde Sena's candidate for this area is still pending. Now, a direct fight between Shinde Sena and Uddhav Sena is expected in four Assembly Constituencies.

Among the five candidates from UBT Sena, Uday Singh Rajput has a background with the NCP, while the other four candidates have previously worked with the BJP.

Udaysingh Rajput declared candidate from Kannad

As expected, Udaysingh Rajput, the only MLA from UBT Sena in the district, has been announced as the candidate from Kannad. After the split within the party, Rajput remained loyal to it. This led to speculation about his candidacy in the upcoming Assembly elections. This speculation was confirmed on Wednesday.

Raju Shinde to contest from West

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Raju Shinde contested as an independent candidate against sitting MLA Sanjay Shirsat but faced defeat. When the Mahayuti confirmed Shirsat's ticket on July 7, Raju Shinde, a former BJP deputy Mayor, joined Uddhav Sena. With his entry, there have been indications that he would be the UBT candidate from the West Assembly Constituency. Once again there will be a fight between MLA Shirsat and Raju Shinde.

Kishanchand Tanwani to contest from Central

Uddhav Sena has announced Kishanchand Tanwani, a former member of the Legislative Council, as their candidate from the Central Assembly Constituency.' The incumbent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal is also in the race from Shinde Sena. In 2014, Tanwani was with the BJP, where he faced off against Jaiswal and Imtiaz Jalil from AIMIM. Both Tanwani and Jaiswal were defeated in that election. The political friendship between Tanwani and Jaiswal has often been a topic of discussion, and now these two friends will compete against each other once again.

Dinesh Pardeshi to contest from Vaijapur

Dr Dinesh Pardeshi, the BJP’s Vaijapur Assembly election chief and former Municipal Council chairman, recently joined Uddhav Sena at Matoshree. Since then, it was widely expected that he would contest from Vaijapur in the upcoming Assembly elections. His candidature has now been officially confirmed.

Focus on the Sillod Contest

BJP State Secretary Suresh Bankar joined Uddhav Sena in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray on October 18. His fight will now be against the formidable Abdul Sattar. There was a demand among BJP workers for this constituency to be retained by the party, but it was allocated to Shinde Sena within the Mahayuti, leading to Sattar receiving the ticket. The dissatisfied BJP workers joined Uddhav Sena. Bankar's entry confirmed his candidature against Abdul Sattar.