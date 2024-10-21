Uddhav Sena faces internal rift over assembly candidacies

Chhatrapti Smabhajinagar

Uddhav Sena is facing internal disagreements over assembly election candidacies. Around 150 office bearers from the ‘Central’ constituency went to ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai, pushing for Balasaheb Thorat’s candidacy. Meanwhile, party officials are pressing to keep the Eastern Assembly seat with Shiv Sena. In response, city chief Raju Vaidya has called a meeting of office bearers on Tuesday evening to discuss the matter.

Uddhav Sena is likely to secure six constituencies in the district for the assembly elections. Kishanchand Tanwani is set to be the candidate for the 'Central' constituency, while Raju Shinde is expected to represent the Western Assembly. 'Matoshree' has directed both to begin preparations. However, city chief Balasaheb Thorat, who had been preparing for the 'Central' seat, expressed his displeasure in a meeting with his supporters and raised the issue with Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. Thorat, along with 100 to 150 supporters, went to 'Matoshree,' where Uddhav Thackeray heard their concerns on Monday. The outcome of the meeting is still unclear.

Meeting in the Eastern Constituency Today

The Eastern constituency may be allocated to Congress under the Maha Vikas Aghadi. In response, city chief Raju Vaidya has scheduled a meeting with the office bearers of the Eastern constituency on Tuesday at 5 pm. The meeting will take place at Vishwanath Swami’s office in CIDCO N-7 to decide the next steps.