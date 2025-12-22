Uddhav sena questions aspirants on bank balance, spending capacity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ahead of announcing candidates for the municipal elections, the Uddhav Sena conducted day-long interviews of over 300 aspirants on Monday. Party observers from Mumbai questioned potential candidates on their bank balance and how much they could spend on the election, among other criteria. The party said a report would be submitted to the party chief, after which the final list of candidates would be announced.

The interviews were held at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Aurangpura, by observers Vilas Rane, Sandeep Bhalekar, Mangesh Dalvi, Hemant Lokhande, Santosh Sarode, Vaman Kadam and Sandeep Mahida. Senior leaders including Chandrakant Khaire, Ambadas Danve, city chief Balasaheb Thorat, Haribhau Hiwale, Digvijay Sherkhane and Dnyaneshwar Dange were present. Aspirants said they were asked about their preferred ward, caste composition, party work experience, current position, possible rivals, bank balance and election expenditure.

-----------

Delay in interviews causes discontent

Although interviews were scheduled from 11.30 am ward-wise, several began as late as 5.30 pm, leading to frustration among aspirants.