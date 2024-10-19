Uddhav Sena sold election tickets for money

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MLA Sanjay Shirsat claimed that Uddhav Sena sold election candidacies to BJP members for money in the city during a press conference on Saturday.

MLA Shirsat alleged that Uddhav Sena lacks candidates, forcing the party to bring in people from other parties and give them tickets. He claimed loyal members were sidelined, and tickets are now given to those willing to pay. Shirsat also mentioned that the six candidates are outsiders.

---

Who Made the Deal?

When asked about the ticket deals, Sanjay Shirsat said, "There were plenty eager to make these deals." He added that local leaders actively assisted in handing out tickets to newcomers, confirming that money was the driving factor behind these transactions.