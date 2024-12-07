Uddhav Sena urges CP to curb growing crime; drug addiction in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Three murders have taken place in the city in the past three days. Besides, citizens are being terrorised by the usage of sharp-edged weapons like knives and swords over minor and major disputes or quarrels. In every colony in the city, illegal activities such as ganja (cannabis), betting, and illegal liquor dens are operating openly. The Uddhav Sena has urged the Commissioner of Police (CP) Praveen Pawar for strict action against gangsters and drug addicts within seven days. If no action is taken within a week, the party will take out a torch rally (Mashal Morcha) at the police commissioner’s office at midnight on the eighth day.

The Shiv Sena delegation, under the leadership of leader Chandrakant Khaire, met with the CP on Saturday. The delegation submitted a memorandum and discussed various issues of grave concern. In the last three to four days, three people have been brutally murdered in separate incidents, creating an atmosphere of fear among the citizens of the city. The notorious groups are openly roaming with arms like knives and swords in various localities. Furthermore, drug peddlers are operating freely in several areas. Instances of ATM theft, violence against women, and house burglaries have also increased. Illegal liquor dens, cannabis sales, and the distribution of drugs and medication are reportedly thriving.

The delegation informed the CP that the rise in crime in the city is primarily due to drug addicts, which is tarnishing the city's reputation. They demanded that the police take immediate legal action against individuals involved in criminal activities to end this situation.

Khaire warned that if no action is taken within seven days, the Shiv Sena would organise a torch rally from Kranti Chowk to the Police Commissioner’s office as a protest. Mahanagar Pramukh Raju Vaidya, Vishwanath Swami, Balasaheb Thorat, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Shiv Sena district chief Tryambak Tupe, Santosh Khendke, Kishor Kachhwah, Anil Jaiswal, Rajendra Danve, Digvijay Sherkhane, Bunty Jaiswal, Sudam Sonawane, Asha Datar, Sunita Aulwar, Sukhanya Bhosale, and many other office-bearers and leaders were present on the occasion.