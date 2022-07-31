Uddhav should think why did the betrayal happen

Former minister Ramdas Kadam

Aurangabad, July 31:

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has been surrounded by a coterie of four people who are responsible for the rebellion in the party. A faithful activist like me who has been working for so many years has been sidelined. Uddhav makes allegations against the rebels, but never thinks about why this betrayal happened. He should walk on the ideals of late Balasaheb's Thackeray. But he is walking in the footsteps of Sharad Pawar, alleged former guardian minister and leader of Shinde group Ramdas Kadam.

Kadam had come to Aurangabad on the occasion of CM Shinde's visit on Sunday. Talking to the reporters, he said that the Shinde group is called traitors. Thackeray should give the exact definition of traitors. Are some of the MLAs that are remaining in Sena traitors or are the large number of outgoing MLAs traitors.

Sanjay Raut is loyal to Pawar

Kadam asserted that Sanjay Raut is loyal to Sharad Pawar and not to Sena. He also raised the question that when injustice was being done to MLAs, activists and my son, why did not speak up.

Khotkar is a tiger

Arjun Khotkar did not say anything to me. He told me that I will announce my role when I go to my constituency. Since when did Khotkar get so scared? I am going to ask him when he meets me. I think of him as a tiger. When did he become a goat like Subhash Desai?