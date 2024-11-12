Uddhav Thackeray’s public meeting on Nov 14

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Uddhav Thackeray, the head of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT)-Sena will address a public meeting at Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal ground in the evening of November 14 to canvass for candidates of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the district.

The office-bearers of UBT-Sena along with Congress and NCP started preparations to make the public meeting record-breaking. Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal ground is famous for Balasaheb Thackeray's public meetings. Uddhav Thackeray has also held many meetings there in the past.

The office-bearers of MVA held a meeting on Monday to ensure that a maximum number of citizens attend this meeting and there should be a record-breaking crowd on the ground.

Later, UBT leader MLC Ambadas Danve, Mahanagar chief of the party Raju Vaidya, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, NCP city President Khwaja Bhai, Abhishek Deshmukh and Yusuf Shaikh of Congress visited the venue of the meeting to inspect preparations. An arrangement of chairs and drinking water will be made for people coming to this meeting.