UG admission process to be online in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to implement the online admission process for undergraduate courses on the line of postgraduate courses. The aspirants can register online between May 30 and 14.

It may be noted that the university has already adopted an online mode for PG admissions while UG admissions were being done. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the HSC result on May 21. The university is starting the admission process for the UG courses.

It has made available the information brochure, lists of courses, tuition fees, stream-wise UG, PG Diploma, special diploma, certificate, eligibility, rules and regulations, on its portal.

Box

Bamu offers 58 UG & diploma courses

Besides PG, the university offers 58 UG, a diploma and a PG Diploma. The courses included B Voc Automobile and industrial automation, B M (MMCJ), Bachelor of German and French, Chinese, Printing technology, BPA, Yoga, BFA and B Tech.

Box

Last date for PG-CET registration

The university will conduct a common entrance test (CET) in June for admission to PG courses this year. There are 55 PG departments in the city campus and Dharashiv sub-campus. The last date of registration for the CET on the ‘Samarth’ portal of the State Government is May 30.

Those students who have passed the degree or appeared for the final year are eligible to apply for the course. Deputy registrar of the PG section Dr I R Manza appealed to the aspirants of PG and UG to register online for the admissions.