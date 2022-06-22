UG courses result likely to be declared from next week
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 22, 2022 09:05 PM2022-06-22T21:05:01+5:302022-06-22T21:05:01+5:30
Aurangabad, June 22:
The Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) is likely to commence the undergraduate courses
result declaration process from next week.
Around 1.99 lakh students of the courses B A, B Com and, B Sc, took the examinations at 225 centres in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts in the current month.
Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the evaluation of answer books of UG courses is at the final stage and the process of declaring the result would commence the next week. In the first phase, the result of short-term courses will be declared. He said that all the results would be announced in time
32 taking PG exams
The postgraduate courses examinations began on Tuesday and continue till July 7. Nearly 32,111 examinees of 49 courses are taking the examinations at 101 centres within the jurisdiction of the university.
Regular classes in Bamu on June 27
Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the regular classes in the departments would commence on June 27 while in colleges, it will be on July 9.
Action after probe panel report
The administration set up a committee chaired by Dr Bhalchandra Waykar to probe the incident that took place at Vijendra Kabra College Centre during the examinations of the undergraduate courses. The centre was allotted examinees beyond its capacity.
Higher and Technical Education Department took the notice of the incident and instructed Bamu to enquire about the matter. On this point, the Pro-VC said the centre and BoEE presented their side.
He said that the action would be taken upon receiving the report.Open in app