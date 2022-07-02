UG, diploma, certificate courses admission process begins in Bamu

Aurangabad, July 2:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) started registration for different undergraduate, certificate, diploma and advanced diploma courses in the departments for the academic year 2022-23.

The registration fee for the general category is Rs 200 while for the reserved category it is Rs 100. The last date for online registration is July 5 while candidates can submit a hardcopy of the application form in the concerned department is July 6.

The provisional general merit list will be displayed in the concerned department on July 13 while objections on the merit list can be submitted on July 14 and 15. The final merit list will be released in the department on July 16. The Departmental Committee will verify the documents and allot the seat to eligible candidates on July 18 and 19.

The list of vacant seats, if any, will be displayed in the respective department on July 20. The departments will have to confirm the admissions online up to July 22. The teaching will commence on July 19. The departments will have to send the list of admitted students to the postgraduate section on or before July 28.

Centralised Online Postgraduate Admission Committee appealed to the students to refer online information brochure or visit the university portal for details of all the departments of the main campus, subjects, seats, eligibility, list of facilitation center and fees.

Spot admissions round on July 22

The Departments can conduct spot admissions rounds for vacant seats on July 22. The process of accepting applications for the round will be carried out between 11 am and 2 pm while scrutiny of the applications and merit list will be prepared from 2.30 pm to 4 pm. The seats will be allotted from 4 pm onwards

Depts can hold CET

The administration allowed the departments to hold a common entrance test (CET) between July 7 and 11 as per the Government, if they need.