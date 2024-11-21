UG exam centres, schedule issued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Examination Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has issued the winter session October-November examination centres and schedule of undergraduate courses.

It may be noted that the examinations were to commence on November 12. However, the Bamu postponed the examinations due to the Diwali festival and ongoing Assembly elections. The students of all UG courses (pattern-2013, 2018, 2019 and 2022 CBCS) will take their first paper at 234 centres in four districts on November 26.

The list of examination centres at various colleges within the jurisdiction of the university was issued. Bamu urged all principals, directors of the affiliated colleges, and institutes to display the information

The names of courses for which students are taking papers are as follows; Β Α (P-2022), B Com (P-2018 and 2022), B Sc (P-2022), B.Sc-Computer Science, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Forensic Science-P 2022, B Sc-Forensic Science and Cyber Security-(P-2019), BCA-Science (P-2022), B Sc-Home Science-(P-2022), B Sc-Networking and Multimedia, BCA-Management (P-2018), ΒΒΑ-(P-2018), Bachelor of Social Work (P-2022) I to VI semesters.