UG exam registration date extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has extended the examination application form submission date to February 14.

It may be noted that the colleges started the process of submission of examination forms for undergraduate courses, like B A, B Com and B Sc, as per the academic calendar for March-April 2024. Its last date was January 25. The date was extended up to February 14 while with the late fees, it is February 24.

There are 350 UG colleges located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv within the jurisdiction of the university. The colleges will have to submit the application forms on or before February 17 while for the late fee, it is February 29. The university asked the colleges to pay the fee the fees within seven days of the online generation of the examination form.

Results of many UG courses awaited

The results of many UG course examinations held in the November-December winter sessions are awaited. According to sources, the assessment is underway and Bamu will start declaring the result from the first week of the next month.