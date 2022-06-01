UG exams begin at 225 centres on smooth note

Aurangabad, June 1:

The undergraduate courses examinations began within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday on a smooth note.

The students have appeared for offline for the first time after two years of the Covid outbreak. The university had taken online examinations during the pandemic period.

With the decline in Covid's second wave, the university decided to hold the offline examinations.

A total of 37,000 repeaters took the first paper of the annual sessions at 225 centres in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts today. More than 3,000 students were absent.

Nearly, 1.99 lakh candidates have applied for the examinations. Of them, 71,824 from B A, 88,066 from the Science stream and 39,151 are Commerce examinees.

The students were upset about the change in some examination centres at the eleventh hour by the office of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation. They had to face inconvenience to reach the new centre.

BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza said that the examinations commenced on a smooth note on the first day of the annual session of the academic year 2021-22.

“A total of 40 squads were deployed to put a check on malpractice during the examinations. No no case of copying was reported today. A total of 37,000 examinees were present today,” he added.

There are 400 UG courses in the four districts of the university. Around 70 per cent of them offer traditional courses while the remaining impart education of professional courses.