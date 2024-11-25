UG exams to begin at 234 centres today

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar:

More than 2.6 lakh students of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses will appear for the winter sessions of the November-December examination within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) in the different phases for the academic year 2024-25.

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Bharati Gawali said that students in the second and third years of traditional courses would appear for the first session examinations beginning on November 26.

These students were to take their first paper of the session on November 12 but, the university postponed the examinations due to the visit of the Peer Team of National Assessment and Evaluation Council (NAAC) and Assembly elections.

The revised examination was announced after Diwali. As per the new schedule, there will be two phases of the examinations. In the first phase, the examinations for the third and fifth semesters of traditional courses will be conducted at 234 centres and commence on November 26.

The first batch of UG with the NEP syllabus will take their examinations, starting on December 17. The examinations of UG professional courses and postgraduate courses will be held in the last week of December.

Course-wise students strength

The following are the UG courses students appearing in this examination to be conducted in November-December; B Sc (61,329), B A (45,360), B Com (36,345), BCA (10,390), BBA (3,078), B Sc-Computer Science (11,365) and B Sc Allied courses (3,521).

UG & PG examinees

--Number of UG students (old and new pattern)-1.71 lakh

--Number of PG students (all patterns)--35,000

4.5 K examiners in departments

The examinations in the academic departments of the university’s city campus and Dharashiv campus will also start on November 26. Nearly 4.5k students have applied for the examinations. The examinations will be held on the department level as they are autonomous.