UG (old pattern) exams commenced
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 8, 2024 07:20 PM2024-10-08T19:20:02+5:302024-10-08T19:20:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has started holding winter session examinations of different undergraduate courses (old pattern) on Tuesday.
Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Bharati Gawali said students were taking the UG examinations at 336 centres in the four districts-Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv and Beed.
Nearly 21,422 repeaters of the old pattern (2013 and 14) have registered for the examinations. Of them, 7,794 are from B A (all three years) while 13,628 are from B Sc. The university officers said that the examinations of regular students will commence after the Diwali festival. The probable date of examinations is November 22.
Box
Semester-wise number of B A examinees
B A-regular--P-2013 first semester-906
BA--second semester-993
BA---fourth semester 1299
BA--third semester-900
B.A - fifth semester 1576
BA-sixth semester 2120
Total------------------7,794
Box
Semester-wise number of BSc examinees
B Sc-regular-P-2013-first semester 858
B Sc - second-semester-885
B Sc fourth semester-1690
B Sc- third semester-1172
B Sc-fifth semester 3,523
B Sc-sixth semester 5,500
B Sc-sixth semester 5,500
Total---------------13,628