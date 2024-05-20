UG result to be declared by month-end

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will declare undergraduate courses result by the month's end.

The university conducted March-April sessions of UG examinations in March. Papers of B A and B Com streams were conducted while examination BSc courses were still being held. The evaluation work of answer books of these courses is at the final stage.

Bamu will have to declare the result of UG before the admission process of PG starts. The reason is that marks of UG and entrance examination will be considered for admission to PG courses