Unani doctor’s treatment leaves woman disfigured; husband sells assets to cover ICU care

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman seeking eye treatment from a man claiming to be a Unani doctor was given allopathic medicine, leaving her face disfigured and unable to speak or eat.

The malpractice surfaced after her husband pursued the matter, leading City Chowk police to register a case against Mohammad Ibrahim Saudagar of Ash-Shifa Charitable Clinic.

The complaint was filed by her husband, Baba Khan (32, Jafar Gate, Mondha). In June 2025, his wife Raisa experienced severe eye pain and visited a Shahabad hospital on 12 June at 12:30 PM. Saudagar, running a clinic on the hospital’s upper floor, assured treatment and prescribed medicine. Raisa developed fever and chills on the first day, followed by wounds all over her face. She was admitted to MGM Hospital after the adverse effects became evident. On 16 June, her condition worsened, and she was shifted to the ICU, where she has been under treatment for 203 days. Baba Khan’s investigation revealed Saudagar was neither a Unani doctor nor an eye specialist and had given incorrect allopathic medication. Police action was taken on Sunday, and he was taken into custody on Monday, according to Inspector Nirmala Pardeshi.

Raisa now requires her medicine in a thin paste and continuous ventilator care. To fund treatment, Baba Khan sold his plot in Bharatnagar and his two-wheeler, enduring immense personal and financial hardship.