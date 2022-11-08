Unauthorized hoarding to attract heavy fines

New police against unauthorised hoarding underway

Aurangabad:

The court has already directed the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to take action against unauthorised hoardings in the city. Still workers of various political parties and organisations are putting up unauthorized hoardings. The main chowks and roads are being disfigured due to illegal hoardings.

The municipal administration has decided to change the policy regarding hoarding. The new policy will attract heavy fines and criminal action against those who put up unauthorized hoardings. A campaign to remove illegal hoardings is undertaken by the AMC from time to time. Despite the action, large hoardings of birthdays of self-proclaimed political activists are frequently seen in the city. Giving more information, administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary said that the new hoarding policy will be formed soon. It will have a provision of strict action against those who put up hoardings without permission. Therefore, those who have put up illegal hoardings should remove them immediately. The new hoarding policy will have a provision to collect hefty fines. This will stop the disfigurement of the city.