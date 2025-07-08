Uncaring spell of rains CSMC demolishes 445 properties on Jalgaon Road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As part of the 200-feet road widening project on Jalgaon Road, the municipal corporation carried out demolition of 445 unauthorised properties on Tuesday. A hotel owner in the Mayur Park area protested, and there was some tension in Ambedkarnagar before the operation began. However, the municipal authorities proceeded despite opposition and completed the action. Notably, the demolition continued even during morning rainfall.

Two days prior, the municipal corporation had announced the action to clear the way for the construction of a service road along Jalgaon Road. Consequently, most property owners had removed belongings and taken down unauthorised structures to avoid potential loss.

The demolition started from Harsul T-point. In the Mayur Park area, a hotel owner strongly opposed the action. However, police and retired personnel from the corporation intervened and the demolition continued. Later, a decision was made to file a case against the hotel owner at Harsul Police Station.

In front of the SBOA School, both small and large structures were demolished using JCB machines. Minor demolitions continued up to Jadhavwadi signal. At one point, a private property owner had installed tin sheets on land, which were also removed despite protest.

Next to Kalavati Lawn, a three-storey building that was encroaching 30 meters into the road space was taken down. Two poclain machines were deployed to demolish its staircase and front portion, which took around two hours.

In front of the Renuka Mata Temple, several commercial properties were also demolished. Residential properties were not touched.

Poor construction of a two-storey building

In front of Renuka Mata Temple, a two-storey commercial building had been constructed on 1200 sq.ft, but was not in use. The structure fell entirely within the 30-meter widening zone. As soon as the JCB struck the first column, it collapsed like a house of cards. When the machine hit the walls, they too crumbled easily. The slabs were also removed, revealing minimal use of iron and cement. Officials noted that the structure could have collapsed on its own within a year. This scene surprised both the gathered crowd and municipal officials.