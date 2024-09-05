Uncertainty over cabinet meeting looms large!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Marathwada Muktisangram Din is just 11 days away, and there has been no communication or information from the government regarding the holding of a cabinet meeting. This raises doubts about whether the meeting will take place this year.

On September 16, the festival of Eid-e-Milad will be observed, and Marathwada Muktisangram Din along with Ganesh Visarjan, will fall on September 17. Due to the Ganesh Immersion, police resources will be deployed elsewhere, making it unlikely that the cabinet meeting will be held on those dates. Discussions in administrative circles suggest that the meeting might be scheduled for the end of September.

Last year, on September 16, the cabinet meeting was held at the Smart City Headquarters to mark the Amrit Mahotsav year of the Marathwada Liberation Movement. There are claims by those in power that a similar meeting will be held this year. Last year, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a Rs 45,000 crore package, and the divisional administration has started compiling information on how many projects have progressed from that package.

Among the announcements made last year, there was a separate declaration of Rs 14,000 crore for Irrigation projects, involving over 35 departments. Meanwhile, last week, the Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar mentioned that a preliminary meeting involving the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers had taken place in the last fifteen days concerning the cabinet meeting. Discussions during that meeting covered government announcements, proposals, and the current status. However, there has been no concrete communication yet about a forthcoming cabinet meeting at the administrative level.

No communication yet

The Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gavade said, “There has been no communication from the government regarding the cabinet meeting for Marathwada. Therefore, it is not possible to provide any definitive information on whether the meeting will take place or not.”