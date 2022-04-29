Uncle rapes 13-year-old minor

Accused absconding: A case was registered in Osmanpura police station

Aurangabad, April 29 :

A minor living within the limits of Osmanpura police station was raped three times by her uncle. A case has been registered at Osmanpura police station. The accused absconded as soon as he came to know about the case. A police team has been deployed to search for him.

According to Osmanpura police, on April 25, the uncle raped his 13-year-old niece three times in the evening. The frightened girl did not tell anyone about the incident. As she was crying because of the pain, her father sent her to her grandmother along with her step-brother. The victim told the incident to her step-brother, and also her grandmother. The girl and her grandmother lodged a complaint in the Osmanpura police station on April 28.

Accordingly, PI Geeta Bagwade completed the legal process and registered a case under the POCSO Act. PSI VB Gaikwad is further investigating the case. Meanwhile, the girl has been admitted to the hospital for treatment and a team has been deployed to search for the absconding accused.