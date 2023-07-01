Unidentified persons damage ACB seal; attempted to tamper evidence?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Cidco MIDC police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for trying to tamper with evidence by breaking the seal of an ashram shala building in Mukundnagar (Chikalthana). The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sealed the house of the school headmistress and the ashram shala building in May.

In a complaint to the police, the ACB police inspector Reshma Saudagar stated that the complaint against the headmistress of Chaitanya Education Society’s Raosaheb Patil School, Archana Bhagnure and the secretary Pandurang Bhagnure was made with Cidco MIDC police station on May 20. As a part of the action, the ACB sealed the two-storeyed building having ashram shala as well as the residence of the Bhagnure family at Mukundnagar (Chikalthana). The whole action was taken in front of the ‘panchs’. Meanwhile, the building was sealed in the hope that the cash, important things and other evidence are not tampered with. One notice was also pasted on the building as an alert. However, a few days ago, some unidentified persons entered the house by breaking the ACB seal. The investigating officer Shubhangi Suryawanshi then informed her senior about it. PSI Atmaram Ghuge is investigating the case.