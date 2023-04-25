Uninterrupted electricity for small entrepreneurs in industrial area

MSEDCL starts laying new line: benefit to industries outside Waluj MIDC's jurisdiction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It has been decided to provide uninterrupted power supply from MSEDCL to the industries located on land outside the jurisdiction of the Waluj MIDC. As the work of laying a new power line was started on Tuesday, hundreds of small entrepreneurs will have heaved a sigh of relief.

Around 800 to 900 small entrepreneurs have started their own industries by purchasing plots in the areas of Shajapur, Karodi and Wadgaon that are outside the jurisdiction of Waluj industrial area. These industries in the private gut number are supplied with electricity from rural Karodi sub-station feeder without supplying electricity from the feeder in the Waluj industrial area by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

However, the power supply from rural feeders is constantly disrupted. Due to the lack of electricity, the machinery in the factories remains shut down causing financial loss to the entrepreneurs. Even the work orders of big companies cannot be completed due to lack of electricity. However, since the work of laying new power lines is going on at a slow pace, entrepreneurs including Arjun Adam, Suresh Phular, Ganesh Pawar, Guddu Vijayvargiya and others had warned to start a protest against MSEDCL.

New line work started

Taking note, the MSEDCL decided to provide uninterrupted power supply to industries in Shajapur, Wadgaon and Karodi areas. On Monday, the work of laying a new line in Waluj was started in the presence of executive engineer Vishnu Dhakne, deputy executive engineer Prashant Todkar, entrepreneur Arjun Adamane, Dushyant Athavale and others. Todkar said that the work of laying the new line will be completed in fifteen days and after that there will be uninterrupted power supply to the industries in these industries.