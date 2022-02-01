Union Budget 2022 - Reactions

There is a big disappointment for the salaried class who were expecting some relief in the income tax slabs. It also sans relief to the common people hoping for a reduction in prices of petroleum products and gas cylinders. Indeed, smiles prevailed on the faces of rich people by reducing customs duty on polished diamonds and gemstones.!

MSME sector desperately needed a push, but it also has to face disappointment. The privatisation plans and so-called assurance of giving government jobs to 60 lakh youth remains a mystery. The promotion of online education has disappointed the parents as it is not in the best interest of the students, who had suffered academically, due to restrictions during the pandemic situation. Direct imposing a 30 per cent tax on CryptoCurrency is unjust. The union Government should have first spelt out its intentions on using digital currency.

-- Imtiaz Jaleel, MP (Aurangabad)

'Hope industry recoups its losses to an extent'

The Tourism Capital sans mobility of international and national tourists in the last two years. The establishments and individuals dependent upon tourism were pushed to face great difficulty and financial loss. The budget instill hope that our situation would improve due to Swadesh Darshan Scheme; PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual and Heritage Augmentation Drive) Scheme; Development of Iconic Sites; Developing Safe Tourist Destinations for Women. The implementation of myriad schemes including Capacity Building for Service Providers will help meet the demands of the industry. The Loan Guarantee Scheme for COVID affected Tourism Service Sector (LGSCATSS) assures a guarantee free loan up to

Rs 10 lakh each for the MoT approved travel and tourism stakeholders (Tour operator/Travel Agents/ Tourist Transport Operator) and up to Rs 1 lakh each to RLGs/IITGs approved by the MoT, Tourist Guides approved by State Government administration. We hope the scheme helps to reach pre-pandemic levels to an extent.

-- D M Yadav, Retired Tourism Officer

' Budget assures a stable growth'

The union Budget 2022 majorly focussed on infrastructure projects, which is in long term will be useful for the country's development. Looking at the Covid pandemic situation expectations were for change in slabs of income tax, but no change.

Complementing the macro-economic level growth focus with a microeconomic level all-inclusive welfare focus is good for society. The Construction sector was also expecting some incentives to boost its sales and housing. Overall it is stable growth.

-- Ar. Sunil M Bhale

Past Chairman (Indian Institute of Architects, Aurangabad Centre)